aman gupta
Jun 28, 2022
Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat
As co-founder and CMO of one of India’s most successful challenger brands, Gupta is proof that one doesn’t need a superfluous budget or legacy brand positioning to make it.
Jan 23, 2014
Can Novartis recover from a PR nightmare in Japan?
Allegations that Novartis violated Japanese law while promoting a blood-pressure drug have hurt the company in one of its largest markets. Experts say the damage could be long-lasting.
Jun 27, 2013
Ex Imprimis CEO launches global PR firm
ASIA-PACIFIC - Aman Gupta, the founder and former CEO of Indian communications firm Imprimis PR, has announced the launch of Strategic Partners Group (SPAG), a global communications firm with offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Singapore, London, Washington and Toronto.
