Is China losing the global PR war?
May 6, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

As Beijing invests billions of dollars to rebuild its post-outbreak image, we ask one PR chief if the world will be persuaded by its campaign.

'In a crisis, PR is the most critical need'
Apr 1, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

As ad and media spend plunge, PR agencies remain on the frontline of marcomm efforts as they manage issues such as organisational change, business continuity, and WFH disruption.

Allison+Partners names Jeremy Seow as APAC MD
Mar 25, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Seow was most recently Singapore CEO at WE Communications.

5 best PR campaigns of the decade: Allison+Partners MD
Dec 11, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

APAC MD Serina Tan on her favourite APAC campaigns of the last 10 years.

