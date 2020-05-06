Search
May 6, 2020
Is China losing the global PR war?
As Beijing invests billions of dollars to rebuild its post-outbreak image, we ask one PR chief if the world will be persuaded by its campaign.
Apr 1, 2020
'In a crisis, PR is the most critical need'
As ad and media spend plunge, PR agencies remain on the frontline of marcomm efforts as they manage issues such as organisational change, business continuity, and WFH disruption.
Mar 25, 2020
Allison+Partners names Jeremy Seow as APAC MD
Seow was most recently Singapore CEO at WE Communications.
Dec 11, 2019
5 best PR campaigns of the decade: Allison+Partners MD
APAC MD Serina Tan on her favourite APAC campaigns of the last 10 years.
