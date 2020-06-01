Search
aliexpress
Jun 1, 2020
Alibaba attempts to replicate Taobao model overseas
The platform encourages people to share within the AliExpress app, hoping to create a shopping environment similar to Taobao.
Nov 24, 2010
AliExpress grants Christmas wishes on Facebook in Australia
Alibaba’s AliExpress is starting a Christmas campaign with giveaways on Facebook.
Aug 25, 2010
Alibaba aquires California-based Auctiva
HONG KONG – Alibaba has acquired California-based Auctiva, the leading third-party tools developer for eBay sellers, in what is its second acquisition in the US.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins