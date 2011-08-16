Search
2 days ago
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce resigns early amidst recent PR fiasco
The embattled airline's CEO accelerates retirement plans by two months, citing the need for the company to prioritise its renewal and progression.
Aug 16, 2011
Jetstar Japan to be operational next year
SINGAPORE – Jetstar Japan, a partnership between Qantas Group, Japan Airlines (JAL) and Mitsubishi Corporation and a key part of Jetstar’s expansion plan for its pan Asian operations, is set to be operational by the end of next year.
