alan joyce

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce resigns early amidst recent PR fiasco
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce resigns early amidst recent PR fiasco

The embattled airline's CEO accelerates retirement plans by two months, citing the need for the company to prioritise its renewal and progression.

Jetstar Japan to be operational next year
Aug 16, 2011
Staff Reporters

Jetstar Japan to be operational next year

SINGAPORE – Jetstar Japan, a partnership between Qantas Group, Japan Airlines (JAL) and Mitsubishi Corporation and a key part of Jetstar’s expansion plan for its pan Asian operations, is set to be operational by the end of next year.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Dentsu Malaysia appoints new CEO as Kien Eng Tan announces retirement

3 Dentsu Malaysia appoints new CEO as Kien Eng Tan announces retirement

YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

4 YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

Is radical honesty better in the era of AI?

5 Is radical honesty better in the era of AI?

Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

6 Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

SSPs navigate turmoil after MediaMath’s collapse

7 SSPs navigate turmoil after MediaMath’s collapse

Yannick Bolloré on AI, tech and creativity quests after a decade as Havas CEO

8 Yannick Bolloré on AI, tech and creativity quests after a decade as Havas CEO

Havas names new chief executives for Japan and Thailand

9 Havas names new chief executives for Japan and Thailand

Google turns 25: Can it still dominate the next decade?

10 Google turns 25: Can it still dominate the next decade?