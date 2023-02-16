Search
aid
Feb 16, 2023
How brands are supporting Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes disaster
Kraft Heinz, Starbucks and Boeing are among the organizations that have pledged donations.
Mar 16, 2012
Cannes Lions, Gates Foundation launch contest to stress importance of aid
GLOBAL - Cannes Lions and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have kicked off a simple contest that offers attractive incentives for advertising and marketing professionals, along with an aim-high goal: to overcome malaise about charitable contributions by proving to the world that aid to developing nations is working.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins