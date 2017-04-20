Search
agency client relations
2 days ago
Are advertisers to blame for agency inefficiencies?
Compensation practices make it difficult, if not impossible, for agencies to justify the cost of investing in the technology they need to optimise their production operations, writes the founder and CEO of TrinityP3.
Apr 20, 2017
Brands' integrated briefs on rise but still not enough for agencies
Global brands are sending out more integrated briefs to pitch than three years ago but agencies say there are still too many briefs with specific channels or outputs in mind.
