It's 2020, so why are some groups still being shut out of ads?
Apr 16, 2020
Matthew Keegan

Marketers say more diverse leadership teams are needed to confront bias in the industry and produce creative work that is more reflective of modern society.

Ageism: the ad industry's last taboo
Feb 11, 2020
Anna Dalziel

A co-founder of 40 Over Forty explains why workplaces need to celebrate people of all ages.

APAC adland inequality persists in race, age and gender: Exclusive research
Jun 4, 2019
Olivia Parker

Campaign's third survey with Kantar into workplace diversity in the APAC marketing and advertising landscape uncovered a deep seam of feeling about bias stretching beyond gender, while the results suggest equality for women has not improved.

When embracing diversity and inclusion, what about age?
Jan 11, 2019
Suresh Ramaswamy

Misconceptions about seasoned workers are so ingrained, even they believe them. But there are good reasons for having experience on your teams.

5 lessons from the Japanese marketing scene in 2017
Dec 19, 2017
David Blecken

The year brought home some uncomfortable truths about online media, HR policy in advertising and pitching.

How bad is ageism in adland?
Oct 4, 2017
Rick Boost

We asked three experts: Is the digital age bringing age-based prejudice?

