Search
afp
1 day ago
AFP sues Musk’s 'X' over its refusal to pay for news content
In a move that could set off a domino effect for like agencies, the AFP said the aim of the case is to force X to hand over data that will allow them to estimate a fair level of compensation for news shared.
Nov 21, 2011
AFP turns fortune-teller in SEA Games headline
JAKARTA - Newswire AFP has taken time sensitivity to a whole new level by anticipating the winner of the Southeast Asia Games 2011 football final more than a day before the match is scheduled to take place.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins