AFP sues Musk’s 'X' over its refusal to pay for news content
1 day ago
Matthew Keegan

AFP sues Musk’s 'X' over its refusal to pay for news content

In a move that could set off a domino effect for like agencies, the AFP said the aim of the case is to force X to hand over data that will allow them to estimate a fair level of compensation for news shared.

AFP turns fortune-teller in SEA Games headline
Nov 21, 2011
Emily Tan

AFP turns fortune-teller in SEA Games headline

JAKARTA - Newswire AFP has taken time sensitivity to a whole new level by anticipating the winner of the Southeast Asia Games 2011 football final more than a day before the match is scheduled to take place.

