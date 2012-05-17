afc asian cup

Search
May 17, 2012
Nike extends commercial engagement with AFC
SINGAPORE - Oregon-based athletic apparel designer NIKE has extended its commercial engagement with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), as an official partner.
