afc asian cup

Brands need to support athletes: Dalima Chhibber
1 day ago
Raahil Chopra

Brands need to support athletes: Dalima Chhibber

At Campaign India's Women Leading Change event, Chhibber spoke of overcoming stereotypes in pursuing a football career, why brands must support athletes, and more.

Nike extends commercial engagement with AFC
May 17, 2012
Staff Reporters

Nike extends commercial engagement with AFC

SINGAPORE - Oregon-based athletic apparel designer NIKE has extended its commercial engagement with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), as an official partner.

