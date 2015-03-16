adobe summit
Malcolm Gladwell: Brands have to conform to a new model of consumer expectations
The journalist and author makes an argument for what’s different about the post-pandemic world, and how brands should re-think their rulebooks.
Leaders must not be afraid of owning up to mistakes: Serena Williams
The 23-time Grand Slam champion addressed a session at the Adobe Summit
A missing piece in data-driven marketing: neuroscience
SALT LAKE CITY - After analysing the data, you conceive a strategy that aligns with your findings. Next you execute. But did you know that your customers forget 90 per cent of what they see?
Wrapup: 9 things you need to know this week
What do Facebook, Twitter, Unilever and Michael Keaton have in common? Not much, except that they all had something to say about digital marketing this week.
From Michael Keaton to NAB: Day two at Adobe Summit
SALT LAKE CITY - 'Change agent' and 'risk-taker' are highly charged words, and Adobe is aiming them at the modern marketer. This became the theme of day two at the Adobe Summit, even as some disagreed with the direction digital marketing technology is taking.
The digital disruption of retail, and using ‘social proof’ online: Razorfish
SALT LAKE CITY - Where brand attributes were once a shortcut to quality in the mind of consumers, they now have Google search. Jason Goldberg, GVP of commerce strategy at Razorfish, offered forward-thinking advice and examples of commerce making headway to marketers at the Adobe Summit.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins