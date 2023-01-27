ad market

2023 ad market expected to decline 3% in ‘real terms’, according to AA/Warc
Jan 27, 2023
Ben Bold

UK ad expenditure is forecast to hit £36.1bn in 2023.

China to overtake Germany as third largest ad market in 2011: Zenith Optimedia
Dec 7, 2010
Staff Reporters

BEIJING - China will overtake Germany to become the world’s third-largest ad market in 2011, and stay at that position throughout the forecast period, according to an adspend forecast by Zenith Optimedia.

