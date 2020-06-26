acma

Australia gives tech platforms six months to develop misinformation code
Jun 26, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

They must develop a framework for how to reduce the spread of misinformation and empower internet users to make more informed decisions.

Singtel Optus pays Australia's largest fine for spam marketing
Jan 31, 2020
Staff Reporters

Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) hits Optus with record AUD $504,000 notice

Content-marketing association ramps up, plans benchmark survey
Jun 22, 2015
Nikki Wicks

SINGAPORE - The Asia Content Marketing Association (ACMA) is ramping up its activity as demand for content marketing in the region increases.

