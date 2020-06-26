Search
acma
Jun 26, 2020
Australia gives tech platforms six months to develop misinformation code
They must develop a framework for how to reduce the spread of misinformation and empower internet users to make more informed decisions.
Jan 31, 2020
Singtel Optus pays Australia's largest fine for spam marketing
Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) hits Optus with record AUD $504,000 notice
Jun 22, 2015
Content-marketing association ramps up, plans benchmark survey
SINGAPORE - The Asia Content Marketing Association (ACMA) is ramping up its activity as demand for content marketing in the region increases.
