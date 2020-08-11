account management

It's do-or-die time for account management
Aug 11, 2020
Caroline Foster Kenny

It's do-or-die time for account management

With the discipline at a watershed moment, how will its future be defined? Wunderman Thompson's global chief client officer shares five ways to set up client leads as strategic growth partners of the future.

Is the role of account management really under threat?
Aug 5, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Is the role of account management really under threat?

Reaction to a new industry suggesting agencies should give careful thought to discipline to secure its long-term future.

Account managers could be ‘squeezed out’ of agencies, UK industry report warns
Aug 3, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Account managers could be ‘squeezed out’ of agencies, UK industry report warns

“No one has really explained what the account management team does,” said one procurement lead.

Doubleclick hands account management to Five Stones in HK, Taiwan
Feb 23, 2011
Marie Green

Doubleclick hands account management to Five Stones in HK, Taiwan

HONG KONG - Google's Doubleclick has handed their account management business for Hong Kong and Taiwan to Hong Kong-based digital marketing agency Five Stones, without a pitch.

