account management
It's do-or-die time for account management
With the discipline at a watershed moment, how will its future be defined? Wunderman Thompson's global chief client officer shares five ways to set up client leads as strategic growth partners of the future.
Is the role of account management really under threat?
Reaction to a new industry suggesting agencies should give careful thought to discipline to secure its long-term future.
Account managers could be ‘squeezed out’ of agencies, UK industry report warns
“No one has really explained what the account management team does,” said one procurement lead.
Doubleclick hands account management to Five Stones in HK, Taiwan
HONG KONG - Google's Doubleclick has handed their account management business for Hong Kong and Taiwan to Hong Kong-based digital marketing agency Five Stones, without a pitch.
