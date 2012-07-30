Search
40 Under 40 2022: Abhishek Bhattacharjee, Publicis Media
Not one to shirk from a challenge, Bhattacharjee turned around a struggling business and increased morale in the workplace by investing in his people.
Jul 30, 2012
Initiative Malaysia strengthens mobile marketing team
KUALA LUMPUR - IPG Mediabrands has appointed Abhishek Bhattacharjee to lead the mobile marketing operation at Initiative Malaysia.
