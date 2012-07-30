abhishek bhattacharjee

40 Under 40 2022: Abhishek Bhattacharjee, Publicis Media
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Abhishek Bhattacharjee, Publicis Media

Not one to shirk from a challenge, Bhattacharjee turned around a struggling business and increased morale in the workplace by investing in his people.

Initiative Malaysia strengthens mobile marketing team
Jul 30, 2012
Staff Reporters

Initiative Malaysia strengthens mobile marketing team

KUALA LUMPUR - IPG Mediabrands has appointed Abhishek Bhattacharjee to lead the mobile marketing operation at Initiative Malaysia.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2022: Inspiring leaders forging their paths in marcomms

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

2 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Greater China

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

3 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

4 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: Japan/Korea

Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

5 Sadoun hits out at 'childish' Sorrell in row over Publicis staff bonuses

Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 winners: South Asia

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

7 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Agency of the Year 2022

8 Agency of the Year 2022

How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

9 How Alibaba enhances livestream impact to bring sustainable value

Mindshare, Ogilvy and Famous Innovations lead award haul at South Asia AOY 2022

10 Mindshare leads award haul at South Asia AOY 2022