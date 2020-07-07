Clemenger BBDO
Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s
A mom breaks out decades-old dance moves and Clemenger BBDO Sydney revives an old mnemonic for Australia's Demazin.
Clemenger BBDO's chief creative Stephen de Wolf heads to BBH London
The Cannes Lions Global Creative Index ranked de Wolf the number one creative director in the world two years ago.
Australian Open 'rebrands' with important message
Event makes a minor copyediting change to address a "national need".
Tasmania invites world to 'Come down for air'
THE WORK: 'Come down for air' for Tourism Tasmania by BMF.
Budgy Smuggler masterfully trolls UK over Brexit
Swimwear brand invites the UK to "Brenter the AU" in a campaign by Clemenger BBDO Melbourne.
The man behind 'Meet Graham' on his hopes for Cannes Lions 2018
James McGrath, creative chairman of Clemenger BBDO, is hoping for a return to extraordinary thinking from and for brands.
