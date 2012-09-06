Yean Cheong

Yean Cheong is Head of Digital Asia Pacific, UM @ IPG Mediabrands.

IN-DEPTH: Marketing in a four-screen world
Sep 6, 2012
Recent studies have begun to provide some clarity about how consumers are using multiple screens—and how marketers and planners must adjust their thinking to accommodate these changes, writes Yean Cheong, head of digital, IPG Mediabrands Asia.

OPINION: Is China ready for real-time bidding?
Jul 19, 2012
Despite a false start and some misunderstanding about what RTB (real-time bidding) means, the technology will take root in China sooner rather than later, according to Yean Cheong, head of digital, IPG Mediabrands Asia.

OPINION: Real-time bidding has vast potential in China
Jun 14, 2012
I see opportunities and tremendous growth potential in China whenever I visit. And we're talking about changes that can take place within months.

I 'Like' Facebook: Tips for advertisers
Mar 15, 2012
Facebook is getting serious about working with marketers. Yean Cheong, head of digital, Asia-Pacific, with Mediabrands, shares best practices and case-study tips for maximising marketing through the social-networking behemoth, including its recent changes to brand pages.

