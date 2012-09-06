Recent studies have begun to provide some clarity about how consumers are using multiple screens—and how marketers and planners must adjust their thinking to accommodate these changes, writes Yean Cheong, head of digital, IPG Mediabrands Asia.
Despite a false start and some misunderstanding about what RTB (real-time bidding) means, the technology will take root in China sooner rather than later, according to Yean Cheong, head of digital, IPG Mediabrands Asia.
Facebook is getting serious about working with marketers. Yean Cheong, head of digital, Asia-Pacific, with Mediabrands, shares best practices and case-study tips for maximising marketing through the social-networking behemoth, including its recent changes to brand pages.