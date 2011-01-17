Tessa Thorniley

High-end brands spy opportunity in Asia's emerging ...

When Louis Vuitton chief executive Yves Carcelle cut the ribbon on the luxury group’s first store in Mongolia last October, he said he had noticed many Vuitton bags “on the arms of elegant women” in trendy Mongolian nightspots.

Is pharma social?
Digital
Dec 15, 2010
Tessa Thorniley

Is pharma social?

In an industry with almost no above-the-line advertising, social media would seem to offer exciting marketing potential. Indeed, the mass of pharmaceutical information being shared online — both official and unofficial — is increasingly necessitating a presence from pharmaceutical companies in the space.

The evolution of China’s follower brands
Marketing
Nov 11, 2010
Tessa Thorniley

The evolution of China’s follower brands

A number of Chinese brands that began as copycats have shaken off that stigma to become successful in their own right. But where do they go next?

