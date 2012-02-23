Stephy Liu

Five things you need to know about how brands use weibo in China
Digital
Feb 23, 2012
Stephy Liu

Five things you need to know about how brands use ...

Stephy Liu, senior client service manager and digital strategist at MSL China, shares five typical types of communication styles via weibo, the impact these styles have on the brands that employ them, and how to move toward strategic use of the platform.

Five things you need to know about Chinese microblogging
Digital
Mar 3, 2011
Stephy Liu

Five things you need to know about Chinese ...

Stephy Liu, senior client service manager and digital strategist at Eastwei MSL, shares the key differences between Chinese microblogging platforms like Weibo and Twitter, and what marketers need to know about effectively engaging with audiences.

