Shona Ghosh

Send feedback to Shona Ghosh.
WPP drawn into US Department of Justice investigation
Advertising
Dec 20, 2016
Shona Ghosh

WPP drawn into US Department of Justice investigation

WPP has confirmed that three of its subsidiaries have been subpoenaed by the US Department of Justice, as part of the latter's investigation into production practices.

Diageo retains Carat after global media review
Media
Sep 7, 2016
Shona Ghosh

Diageo retains Carat after global media review

The spirits company retains Publicis' Mediavest and Leo Burnett in Australia, chooses Dentsu Aegis Network to handle Southeast Asia.

CPG giants won't survive without data, says outgoing Mondelez media boss
Analysis
Aug 31, 2016
Shona Ghosh

CPG giants won't survive without data, says ...

In an exit interview with Campaign, Bonin Bough—who is leaving to helm a CNBC series with Lebron James—talks about the biggest challenges facing packaged goods marketers.

HSBC's 'World's local bank' tagline was disingenuous, says outgoing marketing boss
Marketing
Aug 17, 2016
Shona Ghosh

HSBC's 'World's local bank' tagline was disingenuous...

HSBC's outgoing global head of marketing, Chris Clark, has described its long-running positioning as the "World's local bank" as disingenuous.

How GroupM's new digital sheriff will enforce law and order online
News
Aug 17, 2016
Shona Ghosh

How GroupM's new digital sheriff will enforce law ...

Brand-safety tsar John Montgomery is charged with ensuring that the WPP network's clients aren't among those spending billions on ads never seen by humans. It's quite an undertaking.

Pokemon Go will feature sponsored locations for retailers
Advertising
Jul 14, 2016
Shona Ghosh

Pokemon Go will feature sponsored locations for ...

Developer Niantic may capture revenue by charging retailers and restaurants to include Pokemon characters in their venues.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia