WPP has confirmed that three of its subsidiaries have been subpoenaed by the US Department of Justice, as part of the latter's investigation into production practices.
The spirits company retains Publicis' Mediavest and Leo Burnett in Australia, chooses Dentsu Aegis Network to handle Southeast Asia.
In an exit interview with Campaign, Bonin Bough—who is leaving to helm a CNBC series with Lebron James—talks about the biggest challenges facing packaged goods marketers.
HSBC's outgoing global head of marketing, Chris Clark, has described its long-running positioning as the "World's local bank" as disingenuous.
Brand-safety tsar John Montgomery is charged with ensuring that the WPP network's clients aren't among those spending billions on ads never seen by humans. It's quite an undertaking.
Developer Niantic may capture revenue by charging retailers and restaurants to include Pokemon characters in their venues.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins