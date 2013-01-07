Saurabh Sharma

Saurabh is a brand planner & observer of culture. He works with Ogilvy & Mather in Beijing. He lives and loves ideas, insights & life.

OPINION: Drivers of change and the advertising company of the future
Jan 7, 2013
Saurabh Sharma

OPINION: Drivers of change and the advertising ...

Saurabh Sharma, planning partner at Ogilvy & Mather Beijing, documents three changes in marketing communications that he has witnessed since he started his advertising career almost twelve years back, almost equally divided between India and China.

Five things you need to know about marketing luxury brands in the digital space
Jan 10, 2012
Saurabh Sharma

Five things you need to know about marketing luxury ...

Saurabh Sharma, planning partner, Ogilvy & Mather China, shares his insights on the intersection between digital technology and luxury marketing. He says luxury marketers have much to gain by understanding and deploying digital technologies, especially in large markets like China and India.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Baidu PR head apologises after backlash sparked by controversial videos

1 Baidu PR head apologises after backlash sparked by controversial videos

'Hire women: They do all the work and take none of the credit’: Cindy Gallop gets candid with Campaign

2 'Hire women: They do all the work and take none of the credit’: Cindy Gallop gets candid with Campaign

Baidu PR head departs company following controversial videos

3 Baidu PR head departs company following controversial videos

The changing face of political ad campaigns in India

4 The changing face of political ad campaigns in India

Apple's 'Crush' ad elicits backlash from marketing and PR pros

5 Apple's 'Crush' ad elicits backlash from marketing and PR pros

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

6 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

Move and win roundup: Week of May 6, 2024

7 Move and win roundup: Week of May 6, 2024

Pepsi unveils new logo and identity; colours 120 markets in electric blue

8 Pepsi unveils new logo and identity; colours 120 markets in electric blue

Is there a place for 'fake OOH' ads in the industry?

9 Is there a place for 'fake OOH' ads in the industry?

Women Leading Change Awards 2024: Winners revealed

10 Women Leading Change Awards 2024: Winners revealed