Prashant Kumar

Send feedback to Prashant Kumar.
Messaging apps: What the new face of social media means for brands
Digital
Jun 30, 2014
Prashant Kumar

Messaging apps: What the new face of social media ...

As Line, the mobile messaging app operator, gets ready for an IPO that some expect to be valued at up to $20 billion, Prashant Kumar, president of IPG Mediabrands, World Markets Asia, discusses how messaging apps are transforming social media, and what it means for brands.

Five things you need to know about: Word of mouth planning
Media
Apr 29, 2010
Prashant Kumar

Five things you need to know about: Word of mouth ...

The plastic hard sell messages from brands and increasing clutter in the space has made consumers confused and cynical with most beginning to trust friends better than companies and brands. Social media has also given everyone a powerful tool in their hands and that is why word of mouth planning is more important than ever. Prashant Kumar, CEO of Mediabrands Malaysia, tells us five things we need to know about word of mouth planning.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia