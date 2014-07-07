As part of the Asia's Top 1000 Brands report, we asked a series of experts to provide insight into effective communication with specific consumer groups. In this second instalment, BBDO's Nick Cakebread discusses Asia's growing millionaire set.
Nick Cakebread, MD of BBDO Proximity Live, shares five tips for developing a successful strategy for luxury brands to engage with China’s growing group of highly affluent consumers.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins