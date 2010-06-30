Michael Hoare

Hong Kong: Preparing for the long term
Marketing
Jun 30, 2010
Michael Hoare

Marketers focused on value and the importance of saving in an uncertain climate.

China: Conscientious growth
Marketing
Jun 30, 2010
Michael Hoare

China's consumers may appear to want it all, but they are maturing fast and are more environmentally conscious than many marketers imagine.

Malaysia: Value takes precedence
Marketing
Jun 29, 2010
Michael Hoare

Tactical campaigns dominated as consumers gravitated to the best offer.

Cameras: Mobilising the amateurs in Asia
Marketing
Jun 29, 2010
Michael Hoare

Camera brands are enjoying growth in Asia by offering increasingly sophisticated equipment in attractive and accessible packaging, but distinction remains a challenge.

Sports drink: Widening the appeal across Asia
Marketing
Jun 29, 2010
Michael Hoare

No longer the preserve of athletes, sports drinks are widening their appeal across Asia to become a daily supplement that enables people to live life to the full.

Auto brands driving buzz
Marketing
Jun 16, 2010
Michael Hoare

Enthusiastic Chinese consumers are setting the stage for brands to embed themselves in online conversations.

