Marketers focused on value and the importance of saving in an uncertain climate.
China's consumers may appear to want it all, but they are maturing fast and are more environmentally conscious than many marketers imagine.
Tactical campaigns dominated as consumers gravitated to the best offer.
Camera brands are enjoying growth in Asia by offering increasingly sophisticated equipment in attractive and accessible packaging, but distinction remains a challenge.
No longer the preserve of athletes, sports drinks are widening their appeal across Asia to become a daily supplement that enables people to live life to the full.
Enthusiastic Chinese consumers are setting the stage for brands to embed themselves in online conversations.
