Media Correspondent

Send feedback to Media Correspondent.
SPIKES: Team Singapore win Young Spikes gold
News
Sep 18, 2009
Media Correspondent

SPIKES: Team Singapore win Young Spikes gold

SINGAPORE - Four executives from Leo Burnett/Arc Worldwide Singapore scooped the gold medal in the Young Spikes competition.

SPIKES: Spikes Academy round-up
News
Sep 18, 2009
Media Correspondent

SPIKES: Spikes Academy round-up

SINGAPORE - Speaking of what she had learnt in the three days of Spikes Academy, Alvina from Hong Kong said: "It is not enough for people to like our idea. It's important for us to pass it on."

SPIKES: Follow the people, not the awards - Piyush Pandey
News
Sep 18, 2009
Media Correspondent

SPIKES: Follow the people, not the awards - Piyush ...

SINGAPORE - With India and China being labelled as two of the world's fastest growing economies, there is a natural interest in communication cues in two of these vastly different markets.

SPIKES: Titanium and Integrated: We have seen it but how do we do it?
News
Sep 18, 2009
Media Correspondent

SPIKES: Titanium and Integrated: We have seen it ...

SINGAPORE - "People don't need advertising." With these words, Paul Kemp-Robertson, editor of Contagious kicked off an enlightening two-hour workshop titled 'Cannes Titanium and Integrated: We have seen it but how do we do it?'

SPIKES: The Nokia debate
News
Sep 18, 2009
Media Correspondent

SPIKES: The Nokia debate

SINGAPORE - Leveraging mobile effectively to market to rural consumers has always been a challenge for brands because although the medium offers the ability to target large number of consumers in a relatively short span of time, it also brings along with it logistical and cost challenges.

SPIKES: Starcom MediaVest Group on the intimacy of globalisation and digitisation
News
Sep 18, 2009
Media Correspondent

SPIKES: Starcom MediaVest Group on the intimacy of ...

SINGAPORE - Andrew J. Swinand (pictured), president of Starcom MediaVest Group spoke of the need for advertisers to make brands relevant to the human experience at Spikes Asia today.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia