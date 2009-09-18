SINGAPORE - "People don't need advertising." With these words, Paul Kemp-Robertson, editor of Contagious kicked off an enlightening two-hour workshop titled 'Cannes Titanium and Integrated: We have seen it but how do we do it?'
SINGAPORE - Leveraging mobile effectively to market to rural consumers has always been a challenge for brands because although the medium offers the ability to target large number of consumers in a relatively short span of time, it also brings along with it logistical and cost challenges.