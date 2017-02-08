VR, MR, AI, biometrics, voice control: A rundown of technologies that matter for creating amazing brand experiences—and how to focus your efforts.
Innovation is not a product but a state of mind and a way of working. Jay Morgan of J. Walter Thompson offers five principles for increasing innovation in the agency world.
What is and what isn't 'advertising'? Maybe we should expand our definition, writes Jay Morgan of J. Walter Thompson Sydney.
JWT's Jay Morgan, for one, welcomes our AI overlords. Actually, he believes AIs are very unlikely to exterminate the human race and highly likely to serve us in all kinds of cool ways—while also having an enormous impact on commerce and marketing.
How brands and agency creatives can learn to spot the subcultures that might be the next big thing.
