Jay Morgan

5 technologies you need to know about now
Analysis
Feb 8, 2017
Jay Morgan

5 technologies you need to know about now

VR, MR, AI, biometrics, voice control: A rundown of technologies that matter for creating amazing brand experiences—and how to focus your efforts.

Are agencies getting innovation all wrong?
Analysis
Sep 20, 2016
Jay Morgan

Are agencies getting innovation all wrong?

Innovation is not a product but a state of mind and a way of working. Jay Morgan of J. Walter Thompson offers five principles for increasing innovation in the agency world.

Advertising: Time for a redefinition
Advertising
Jul 12, 2016
Jay Morgan

Advertising: Time for a redefinition

What is and what isn't 'advertising'? Maybe we should expand our definition, writes Jay Morgan of J. Walter Thompson Sydney.

The future will be cognified: A realistic discussion of AI
Digital
Apr 4, 2016
Jay Morgan

The future will be cognified: A realistic discussion...

JWT's Jay Morgan, for one, welcomes our AI overlords. Actually, he believes AIs are very unlikely to exterminate the human race and highly likely to serve us in all kinds of cool ways—while also having an enormous impact on commerce and marketing.

Brands should pay attention to what people are trying to shut down
Digital
Mar 18, 2016
Jay Morgan

Brands should pay attention to what people are ...

How brands and agency creatives can learn to spot the subcultures that might be the next big thing.

