Smartphones and an exploding middle class shape Indonesia's consumer demands. A new cash-rich but time-poor dynamic means these islanders expect brands to come to them, not the other way around.
Samsung has toppled Blackberry in a nation that once loved the former brand. Henry Manampiring, executive director of strategic planning for Leo Burnett Indonesia, discusses the role Samsung's communications played in hastening the change.
