Craig Davis

Craig Davis is the co-chairman and chief creative officer at Publicis Mojo in Australia and New Zealand and founder of Brandkarma.com.

The new world is better and cheaper
Analysis
Aug 26, 2016
Craig Davis

The new world is better and cheaper

Better, cheaper, faster is now not only possible, but an expectation marketers must face, writes Craig Davis.

Life is a series of pitches till you die
Advertising
Jun 21, 2016
Craig Davis

Life is a series of pitches till you die

As you’re pitching your way through life, the most important thing to remember is stay true to yourself.

For those who think they are 'past it'
Advertising
May 11, 2016
Craig Davis

For those who think they are ‘past it’

Wine gets better with age. What about entrepreneurs?

Creativity comes from space
Advertising
Jan 25, 2016
Craig Davis

Creativity comes from space

Techniques, tips and processes won't help you if you are constantly distracted by your own commotion.

Forget big data: how about big wisdom?
Digital
Nov 16, 2015
Craig Davis

Forget big data: how about big wisdom?

Craig Davis knows you don't want to read another piece about 'big data' any more than he wants to write one. Which is why this isn't one.

Data and art not mutually exclusive
Advertising
May 23, 2014
Craig Davis

Data and art not mutually exclusive

Do we need awards for data visualisation?

