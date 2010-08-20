Craig Briggs

Wild dogs and business alike need to brand for survival
Advertising
Aug 20, 2010
Craig Briggs

Wild dogs and business alike need to brand for survival

Craig Briggs, managing director at Brandimage Asia, examines the benefits of re-branding and changing perceptions to get closer to your consumers.

Celebrities repel consumers, but advertisers still love them
Advertising
Jul 8, 2010
Craig Briggs

Celebrities repel consumers, but advertisers still ...

Craig Briggs (pictured), MD at Brandimage Asia, says using celebrities in ads is a great idea, but only if the communications idea is the real hero.

Samsung was driven by Sony failings - and look at it now
Marketing
May 28, 2010
Craig Briggs

Samsung was driven by Sony failings - and look at ...

Craig Briggs, managing director at Brandimage Asia, on Samsung's decision to challenge Sony as a top tier brand almost ten years ago and how they managed to pull it off.

Coca-Cola deserves plaudits for adopting LOHAS position
Marketing
Apr 14, 2010
Craig Briggs

Coca-Cola deserves plaudits for adopting LOHAS position

Craigs Briggs, MD of Brandimage Asia, applauds Coca-Cola for their award-winning 'Crush-Eco' bottle in Japan.

