Clay Schouest

Ode to transparency
Analysis
Aug 23, 2017
Clay Schouest

Ode to transparency

Carat's chief strategy officer imagines a future where blockchain leads the industry to stop paying and incentivising agencies for the wrong things.

Programmatic pants
Analysis
Jul 21, 2017
Clay Schouest

Programmatic pants

Carat's Clay Schouest shares a chilling vision of a future where machines make all choices—right down to your unmentionables.

The importance of creativity, as told by a media agency
Advertising
Nov 20, 2015
Clay Schouest

The importance of creativity, as told by a media agency

You may think Clay Schouest of Carat is going to talk about creativity in the sense of budgeting or targeting or phasing. But you're in for a surprise.

10 trends for the Year of the Goat
Media
Feb 25, 2015
Clay Schouest

10 trends for the Year of the Goat

Shoppable media, smart programmatic buying and continuity planning are among the 10 notable trends that will increase in influence this year, writes Clay Schouest, regional strategy leader with Carat Asia Pacific.

