TOKYO - Edelman has appointed Ross Rowbury (pictured), one of the longest-serving foreign PR executives in Japan, to head its operations in the country.
GLOBAL - Edelman has beefed up its worldwide digital capabilities, adding David Armano (pictured) as an SVP in New York, and naming a new head of digital strategy in India.
BEIJING - Authorities in the Chinese capital have selected Hill & Knowlton to handle its global communications account, marking the first time the city has retained a PR agency.
GLOBAL - Hewlett-Packard (HP) has called a review of global PR duties for its imaging and printing group (IPG).
ASIA-PACIFIC - Huntsworth plc, which owns Grayling, Citigate, Red and Huntsworth Health, has named Michael Birkin (pictured) to its board as a non-executive director.
Global - Publicis Groupe PR chief Olivier Fleurot (pictured) has revealed he will effectively integrate its two global agency networks - MS&L and Publicis Consultants - under his leadership.
