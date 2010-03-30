Arun Sudhaman

Japan veteran Ross Rowbury departs PRAP for Edelman
Japan veteran Ross Rowbury departs PRAP for Edelman

TOKYO - Edelman has appointed Ross Rowbury (pictured), one of the longest-serving foreign PR executives in Japan, to head its operations in the country.

Edelman Digital bolsters global team
Edelman Digital bolsters global team

GLOBAL - Edelman has beefed up its worldwide digital capabilities, adding David Armano (pictured) as an SVP in New York, and naming a new head of digital strategy in India.

Beijing looks to Hill & Knowlton for global image boost
Beijing looks to Hill & Knowlton for global image boost

BEIJING - Authorities in the Chinese capital have selected Hill & Knowlton to handle its global communications account, marking the first time the city has retained a PR agency.

Hewlett Packard calls review of global imaging and printing PR account
Hewlett Packard calls review of global imaging and ...

GLOBAL - Hewlett-Packard (HP) has called a review of global PR duties for its imaging and printing group (IPG).

Huntsworth names ex-Omnicom chairman Michael Birkin to board role
Huntsworth names ex-Omnicom chairman Michael Birkin ...

ASIA-PACIFIC - Huntsworth plc, which owns Grayling, Citigate, Red and Huntsworth Health, has named Michael Birkin (pictured) to its board as a non-executive director.

PR chief to pool leadership of MS&L and Publicis Consultants
PR chief to pool leadership of MS&L and Publicis ...

Global - Publicis Groupe PR chief Olivier Fleurot (pictured) has revealed he will effectively integrate its two global agency networks - MS&L and Publicis Consultants - under his leadership.

