MUMBAI - Film companies collaborate to create cricket carnival commercial for Ogilvy Mumbai.
HONG KONG - The March issue of Campaign Asia-Pacific features this year's in-depth research report, in partnership with Ipsos MediaCT, into what the region's marketers expectations, issues and challenges are for 2012.
ASIA-PACIFIC - Torie Henderson has been promoted to president of global account management for Asia-Pacific, at Omnicom Media Group (OMG), a newly created role.
ASIA-PACIFIC - Omnicom Media Group has announced Paddy Crawshaw as the new head of communications planning across Asia-Pacific
SINGAPORE – Omnicom Media Group appoints Jeremy Paul to lead Ignition Factory
Indonesia – Katryna Mojica is to head Ogilvy's Indonesia operation and Gustavo Asman joins as the agency's new creative lead.
