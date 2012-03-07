Andrew Woodward

Bang Bang Films and B-Reel Films create Indian Premier League carnival
Advertising
Mar 7, 2012
Andrew Woodward

Bang Bang Films and B-Reel Films create Indian ...

MUMBAI - Film companies collaborate to create cricket carnival commercial for Ogilvy Mumbai.

Marketers' Outlook for 2012 - results and analysis
Marketing
Mar 1, 2012
Andrew Woodward

Marketers' Outlook for 2012 - results and analysis

HONG KONG - The March issue of Campaign Asia-Pacific features this year's in-depth research report, in partnership with Ipsos MediaCT, into what the region's marketers expectations, issues and challenges are for 2012.

Torie Henderson promoted to newly created OMG regional role
Media
Feb 29, 2012
Andrew Woodward

Torie Henderson promoted to newly created OMG ...

ASIA-PACIFIC - Torie Henderson has been promoted to president of global account management for Asia-Pacific, at Omnicom Media Group (OMG), a newly created role.

OMD promotes Paddy Crawshaw to lead communications planning
Media
Feb 2, 2012
Andrew Woodward

OMD promotes Paddy Crawshaw to lead communications ...

ASIA-PACIFIC - Omnicom Media Group has announced Paddy Crawshaw as the new head of communications planning across Asia-Pacific

OMG announces new head at Ignition Factory
News
Jan 19, 2012
Andrew Woodward

OMG announces new head at Ignition Factory

SINGAPORE – Omnicom Media Group appoints Jeremy Paul to lead Ignition Factory

Ogilvy names management in Indonesia
News
Jan 16, 2012
Andrew Woodward

Ogilvy names management in Indonesia

Indonesia – Katryna Mojica is to head Ogilvy's Indonesia operation and Gustavo Asman joins as the agency's new creative lead.

