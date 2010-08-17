Anant Rangaswami

Mobile explosion in India offers chance for marketers
Digital
Aug 17, 2010
Anant Rangaswami

Mobile explosion in India offers chance for marketers

Every once in a while there's a standout presentation at a seminar one attends. The FICCI Brand Summit last week, discussing the 'Challenges before an integrated India: bridging the rural-urban divide', revealed a number of nuggets that made the trip worthwhile.

