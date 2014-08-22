Adam Morgan is the founding partner of Eatbigfish.
Challenger brands are the most interesting to watch, because they can't afford to be boring.
Scarcity of resources can force teams to perform better.
Great marketing can make even the humblest of commodities into a precious and pricey luxury.
Advice for curious planners.
Choose wisely between being a big part of a small conversation or a small part of a big conversation.
Surprise and delight your consumers—even if you have to manufacture the circumstances of the surprise.
