What smash-hit tops the Spikes-to-Spikes YouTube leaderboard?
Advertising
Sep 8, 2015
In the second of a two-part series looking at the most popular YouTube ads since last year's Spikes Asia, Google's Abhilash Edathil counts down from 5 to 1 and catches up with Hyundai to go behind the scenes of its incredibly popular campaign.

YouTube Spikes-to-Spikes leaderboard: Content that lasts
Advertising
Sep 7, 2015
In the first of a two-part series looking at the most popular YouTube ads since Spikes 2014, Abhilash Edathil of Google counts down from 10 to 6 and catches up with Vietnamese online classifieds brand Chotot to go behind the scenes of its popular video series.

