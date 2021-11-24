Advertising News
Nicola Merrifield
1 day ago

MediaCom launches data-based tool to drive creative performance by up to 50%

The new system will include an algorithm that uses information on emotional response and attention levels.

MediaCom launches data-based tool to drive creative performance by up to 50%

A new tool that has been shown to improve the digital performance of ads by up to 50% has been launched by MediaCom.

The Creative Analytics system utilises data on how consumers respond to creativity within ads to help clients make better creative and media decisions for programmatic display, search, social and video campaigns, according to its developers.

It offers a suite of functions aimed at improving creative layouts for display ads, suggesting creative territories that will boost engagement and predicting the success of campaigns in advance.

As part of the tool, a new “emotional” AI algorithm, “Daivid”, will be offered, which will feed data on attention and emotional response to ads into the main system. It uses facial coding, eye tracking, machine learning, computer vision and “emotional categorisation”. 

The Creative Analytics tool has already been trialled with a number of MediaCom clients, showing digital performance can be boosted by up to 50%, according to the WPP-owned agency. It will now be rolled out to all WPP agencies.

It comes following two years’ investment under the agency’s Creative Systems global division, which launched last year in a bid to use data to more closely align decisions around media and creative. 

Tom Saunter, global head of creative and media technologies at MediaCom Creative Systems, noted the importance of using data to improve creative – and not just media – decisions.

“As an industry we have been primarily focused on media optimisation. The incremental gains from tweaking a digital algorithm are nothing compared to the benefits of making a high-quality piece of creative more relevant to its audience,” he said.

“Creative Analytics will be increasingly focused on extracting high-quality creative data that tells us what works creatively, what doesn’t, and why.

“Our AI-assisted methods are already transforming creative and media performance significantly and we’re really excited to add Daivid’s attention and emotional predictions to provide a completely new source of creative insight for our clients.”

Ian Forrester, founder of Daivid, said: “I’m delighted to be working with MediaCom’s incredibly innovative team, who have an intrinsic understanding of the drivers of advertising effectiveness. We’re very much looking forward to working together to harness the power of attention and emotions for some of the biggest global brands as part of the Creative Analytics toolset.” 

Source:
Campaign UK

