Marketing News
Surekha Ragavan
17 hours ago

Eugene Lee promoted to Asia CMO at McDonald’s

The seasoned marketer goes from strength to strength at the fast-food company.

Eugene Lee, McDonald's
Eugene Lee, McDonald's

Eugene Lee has been appointed Asia CMO at McDonald’s, a step up from his previous role of regional director of marketing for Asia. Lee, an entrant in Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Power List, has been working with the fast-food giant for over 12 years, 11 of which he spent at the Malaysia business.

Lee, who is based in Kuala Lumpur, told Campaign Asia-Pacific that his new role “won’t be too different” compared to his previous responsibilities. He will continue working closely with the MDs and CMOs from each of the 12 markets he oversees, and will aid with refining their local marketing strategies, plans, and execution.

“As with any company, sometimes the need to drive immediate sales sometimes overtakes the focus on longer term brand-building,” said Lee. “Currently, our marketing budgets are skewed towards sales activation. The biggest change I want to make is to evolve this towards a more balanced 50:50 split between short-term sales activation vs long-term brand building initiatives.”

One of the biggest challenges Lee faces in a region as diverse as Asia is understanding the differences in local culture.

“During my 11 years on the Malaysian business, I have to admit that I had a very narrow view of the region and said to myself ‘How different could it be?’ in other markets,” said Lee. “Having been in the regional role for almost two years now, it’s a been an eye-opening experience to see how vastly different things are market-to-market. [I also learnt] how we should never deploy a one-size-fits-all approach even to a brand as ‘standardised’ as McDonald’s.”

Moving forward, Lee biggest goal is to focus on the quality of output and to elevate the level of the brand’s creative effectiveness in the region.

“We produce upwards of 20 campaigns per market per year, and sometimes this leads to a quantity or quality approach to our marketing. My biggest goal is to flip that mindset around,” he said. “The BTS Meal has definitely given us the confidence that a region-wide marketing campaign can indeed be successful. Local CMOs are now much more open to cross-market collaboration, so we are definitely planning for more to come in the future, and it will be my job to be the catalyst and coordinator for this.”

The aforementioned BTS campaign—which was launched in over 50 markets worldwide— generated so much chatter on social media that it caused the company’s social listening tools to slow. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

2 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

3 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

4 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

5 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

6 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

7 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

How did we get here? Merlee Jayme discusses why sexual harassment has permeated the ad industry

10 How did we get here? Merlee Jayme on sexual harassment in the industry

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's
Marketing
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer
Marketing
May 28, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: ...

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Eugene Lee, McDonald’s
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Eugene Lee, McDonald’s

Alistair Macrow takes on global CMO role at McDonald's
Marketing
Jun 10, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Alistair Macrow takes on global CMO role at McDonald's

Just Published

Influencer marketing shifts gear to home-based verticals, product marketing and Twitter
Digital
1 hour ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Influencer marketing shifts gear to home-based ...

Instagram remains the dominant platform for influencer marketing campaigns in the region, but its growth is plateauing while that of Twitter is ramping up, according to a report from AnyMind Group.

TikTok unveils fresh ad products, measurement and brand safety tools
Advertising
5 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

TikTok unveils fresh ad products, measurement and ...

The platform has also inked several e-commerce partnerships.

Bayer consolidates global $800 million media account with MediaCom
Media
12 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Bayer consolidates global $800 million media ...

WPP agency picks up key markets such as China from Dentsu and Germany and Russia from PHD.