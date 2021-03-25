Despite challenges at the top, Mindshare proved beacon of stability in 2020

While size can often hinder agility, Mindshare has proven over the years it is adept at identifying which way the wind is blowing and moving fast. As the pandemic spread, it dialled up resources in key growth areas of commerce, and, with the blessing of its clients, redeployed client teams that were stalled (in sectors like travel, tourism and hospitality) into new business.

This helped in reducing retrenchments, but Mindshare was not immune to the financial pain of Covid-19. And as it prioritised acting as a beacon of stability for clients, it had to contend with the fallout of the abrupt exit of its global CEO Nick Emery for a breach of code of conduct.

