Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Despite challenges at the top, Mindshare proved beacon of stability in 2020

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The GroupM giant believes its early bets on key growth areas such as ecommerce and ability to redeploy rather than fire talent during Covid-19 helped reassure clients of its stability, despite being marred by the contentious exit of its global CEO.

Tourism Australia
Tourism Australia

While size can often hinder agility, Mindshare has proven over the years it is adept at identifying which way the wind is blowing and moving fast. As the pandemic spread, it dialled up resources in key growth areas of commerce, and, with the blessing of its clients, redeployed client teams that were stalled (in sectors like travel, tourism and hospitality) into new business.

This helped in reducing retrenchments, but Mindshare was not immune to the financial pain of Covid-19. And as it prioritised acting as a beacon of stability for clients, it had to contend with the fallout of the abrupt exit of its global CEO Nick Emery for a breach of code of conduct.

Our full Agency Report Card on Mindshare—with the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

Become a member to get access to all 39 of the 2020 Agency Report Cards, plus many additional benefits. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

