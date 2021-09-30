Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Creative Minds: Wiwid Kuntjoro, the accidental art director

We get to know the creative group head at TCP-TBWA Indonesia through her answers to 11 questions: how fate decided she wouldn't be a copywriter, her favourite work by herself and others, her secret talent, and her biggest regret.

Creative Minds: Wiwid Kuntjoro, the accidental art director

Name: Wiwid Kuntjoro

Origin: Palembang, Indonesia

Places lived/worked: Jakarta, Sydney, Munich

Pronouns: She/her

CV:

  • TCP-TBWA Indonesia, Jakarta: Creative group head, Jakarta (2021 to present)
  • Mullenlowe Group / Lowe Indonesia, Jakarta: Senior art director (2015 - 2021)
  • Lowe Indonesia, Jakarta: Senior art director (2010 - 2015)
  • J. Walter Thompson, Jakarta: Senior art director (2004 - 2010)

1. How did you end up being a creative?

I’ve wanted to be writer since secondary school. At University I studied German Literature because I loved (at that time) literature and languages, particularly German.

Along the way I became distracted by a “how-to-draw-comics” book given to me by my friend. This motivated me to begin to draw and after I graduated, I jumped right into a graphic design course. In that course, I was exposed advertising and I fell in love with it. After the course ended, I applied to an advertising agency to be a copywriter (because writing was still my number one passion at that time). The agency had two vacancies, one for art director and one for copywriter. I was accepted, but as an art director.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

One of my favorite pieces I helped create is a campaign for Sorabel (the name was Sale Stock at that time). It’s an online fashion shop selling fashionable clothes at a reasonable price. The idea was “Fashion for the rest of us”. I love the juxtaposition of this commercial; stylish yet so down to earth and real.

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

The Australian Tourism campaign, 'Dundee'. I think it’s simply genius the way they disguised this ad as a movie trailer.

4. What's the craziest thing you've ever done?

Attending a three-day-music festival, and then flying seven hours to another country to attend another three-day-music festival. I totally lost my voice on the sixth day but that it was totally worth it.

5. What's on your bucket list?

Seeing Broadway shows in New York. I’ve always been in love with musical theatre because I feel like I’m being transported to another world with mixed emotions. I’ve watched musical theater in five different countries, but never on Broadway.

6. Do you have any secret or odd talents?

I cut my own hair. I always hate the way other people cut my hair, so I decided to do it by myself.

7. What's your guilty pleasure?

Sitcoms. Any sitcoms. I usually watch sitcoms when I’m having my breakfast in the morning, and they really light up my mood for the rest of the day.

8. Cat person or dog person?

Definitely dog. They’re more expressive and genuine.

9. What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid?

Astronomer. I was always curious about the universe. As a kid, I would spend hours reading the encyclopedia to learn about planets.

10. Tell us about the worst job you ever had.

Secretary at a mining company. I just don’t have the ability to be organised.

11. Any regrets?

I regret that I didn’t spend more time with my late father. I was so buried with work, and I didn’t even realize he was sick.

In Creative Minds, we get to know APAC creatives through their answers to 11 questions—three required and the rest from a long list ranging from serious to silly. Want to be featured? Contact us.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

2 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

3 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

4 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

5 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

6 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

7 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

10 WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

Related Articles

Creative Minds: Asawin Phanichwatana's learning journey in adland
Advertising
Sep 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Asawin Phanichwatana's learning ...

Creative Minds: How Yuya Yamazaki became master of many forms
Advertising
Sep 23, 2021
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: How Yuya Yamazaki became master of ...

Creative Minds: Kelly Ann Nguyen's many sources of inspiration
Analysis
Sep 16, 2021
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Kelly Ann Nguyen's many sources of ...

Creative Minds: Rob Morrison
Advertising
Jul 15, 2021
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Rob Morrison

Just Published

The voice of Siri wants your website to be more accessible
Marketing
13 hours ago
Ad Nut

The voice of Siri wants your website to be more ...

In this pitch for web accessibility technology firm UserWay, Susan Bennett uses her instantly-recognisable voice to help people, then asks businesses to do the same.

McCann brings in Nike marketer as global creative chief
Advertising
13 hours ago
Staff Writer

McCann brings in Nike marketer as global creative chief

Prolific marketer Alex Lopez has been responsible for some of Nike’s most talked-about campaigns in the past 20 years.

Campaign Crash Course: Is addressable OTT right for your brand?
Advertising
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Is addressable OTT right for ...

Addressable OTT brings the targeting and efficiency of digital advertising into a premium video environment—a compelling combination. But there are several barriers preventing the channel from becoming a mainstay in ad budgets. Learn what they are in this week's Crash Course.

Facebook is once again failing at crisis response. Will it matter this time?
Digital
19 hours ago
Chris Daniels

Facebook is once again failing at crisis response. ...

Experts say the company’s point-by-point rebuttal of a Wall Street Journal investigation is missing the point: empathy.