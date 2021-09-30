Creative Minds: Wiwid Kuntjoro, the accidental art director

Name: Wiwid Kuntjoro

Origin: Palembang, Indonesia

Places lived/worked: Jakarta, Sydney, Munich

Pronouns: She/her

CV:

TCP-TBWA Indonesia, Jakarta: Creative group head, Jakarta (2021 to present)

Mullenlowe Group / Lowe Indonesia, Jakarta: Senior art director (2015 - 2021)

Lowe Indonesia, Jakarta: Senior art director (2010 - 2015)

J. Walter Thompson, Jakarta: Senior art director (2004 - 2010)

1. How did you end up being a creative?

I’ve wanted to be writer since secondary school. At University I studied German Literature because I loved (at that time) literature and languages, particularly German.

Along the way I became distracted by a “how-to-draw-comics” book given to me by my friend. This motivated me to begin to draw and after I graduated, I jumped right into a graphic design course. In that course, I was exposed advertising and I fell in love with it. After the course ended, I applied to an advertising agency to be a copywriter (because writing was still my number one passion at that time). The agency had two vacancies, one for art director and one for copywriter. I was accepted, but as an art director.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

One of my favorite pieces I helped create is a campaign for Sorabel (the name was Sale Stock at that time). It’s an online fashion shop selling fashionable clothes at a reasonable price. The idea was “Fashion for the rest of us”. I love the juxtaposition of this commercial; stylish yet so down to earth and real.

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

The Australian Tourism campaign, 'Dundee'. I think it’s simply genius the way they disguised this ad as a movie trailer.

4. What's the craziest thing you've ever done?

Attending a three-day-music festival, and then flying seven hours to another country to attend another three-day-music festival. I totally lost my voice on the sixth day but that it was totally worth it.

5. What's on your bucket list?

Seeing Broadway shows in New York. I’ve always been in love with musical theatre because I feel like I’m being transported to another world with mixed emotions. I’ve watched musical theater in five different countries, but never on Broadway.

6. Do you have any secret or odd talents?

I cut my own hair. I always hate the way other people cut my hair, so I decided to do it by myself.

7. What's your guilty pleasure? Sitcoms. Any sitcoms. I usually watch sitcoms when I’m having my breakfast in the morning, and they really light up my mood for the rest of the day. 8. Cat person or dog person? Definitely dog. They’re more expressive and genuine. 9. What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid?

Astronomer. I was always curious about the universe. As a kid, I would spend hours reading the encyclopedia to learn about planets.

10. Tell us about the worst job you ever had.

Secretary at a mining company. I just don’t have the ability to be organised.

11. Any regrets?

I regret that I didn’t spend more time with my late father. I was so buried with work, and I didn’t even realize he was sick.