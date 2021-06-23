Cannes Lions: #WombStories takes Grand Prix in Film Craft for AMV BBDO

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has added to its already significant haul of trophies for the Bodyform/Libresse campaign #WombStories by winning the Grand Prix in Film Craft at Cannes Lions.

The winners were announced today in three craft categories. Ogilvy London and Toronto won a second Grand Prix in Industry Craft for Dove campaign “Courage is beautiful”, following the pair's success in the Outdoor Lions on Monday.

And in Digital Craft, Epic Games took the top prize for “Astronomical”, its groundbreaking collaboration with Travis Scott, who performed live to 12.3 million gamers within its online game Fortnite.

Film Craft

UK entrants dominated the winners, with four of nine golds, including one for AMV with #WombStories. The other UK gold winners were The Gate, for Childline; MPC and Riff Raff, for Burberry; and Somesuch and WePresent for Riz Ahmed’s 'The long goodbye'.

There were two US gold winners: Cosmo Street Santa Monica and Droga5 New York for The New York Times 'Life needs truth'; and Smuggler LA and Apple for Apple’s 'The whole working from home thing'.

There were two gold Lions for Division Paris and Publicis Italy for Diesel, and one for Iconoclast Paris and BETC Paris for Lacoste.

See all our Cannes Lions 2021 coverage

UK entrants won 10 out of a total of 24 silver Lions awarded. AMV BDDO won three of these: one alone, one with Trim Editing and one with Macmillan Cancer Support. Riff Raff won two—one with MPC and one with Burberry. The Gate also won two. There was one silver each for Adam & Eve/DDB, Mother London and WeTransfer/Riz Ahmed.

US entrants took six silvers: two for Apple, with one of these alongside Work Editorial, and one apiece for 72andSunny LA, BBDO New York, Somesuch LA/Droga5 New York and Translation/Beats by Dr Dre.

Thirty-one bronze Lions were awarded, including 17 from the US and three from the UK.

From Asia-Pacific, TBWA Media Arts Lab Shanghai won a bronze for 'Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max - Chinese New Year - Nian for Apple, and Dentsu Inc won a bronze for 'Designing Tokyo' for Mori Building.

The US bronze winners were Droga5 New York (four bronzes, including one with Wave Studios and one with Work Editorial), TBWA\Media Arts Lab LA (three), BBDO New York (two, including one with Smuggler LA), Smuggler LA (two, including one with BBDO), Translation (two, one with Beats by Dr Dre and one with Prettybird Culver City), and one each for Blacksmith New York/72andSunny New York, Energy BBDO, McKinney Durham, MJZ LA and Wieden & Kennedy Portland.

From the UK there was one bronze each for AMV BBDO, Droga5 London and Lucky Generals.

Industry Craft

Four gold Lions were awarded in this category, including one to Ogilvy London and Toronto for Dove. The others went to Ogilvy Chicago, for Tyson 'Peace, music and sausage'; Arnold Worldwide Boston, for Red Cross 'Zimbabwe'; and Africa DDB, São Paulo, for Folha de s. Paulo newspaper, 'The most valuable news'.

APAC picked up one silver out of Hong Kong—Superunion's 'Figlia - feminine by nature' for Figlia Olive Oil.

There were three silver Lions from US entrants: one each for Arnold Boston, TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, and Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness with Publicis Israel.

Two UK entrants won a silver each: AMV BBDO and Proximity London.

US companies won six bronze Lions: two for Burger King and David Miami, with Publicis Romania and Ingo Stockholm; and one each for Arnold Boston, The Community Miami, The Bloc New York and Mother Agency LA.

There was a single UK bronze Lion, won by AMV BBDO.

Digital Craft

Four of the five gold Lions awarded came solely or jointly from the US. There was one gong each for Cox Communications and 180LA for Cox’s 'Drawn Closer'; MTA New York/Work & Co New York for Metropolitan Transit Authority’s 'MTA Live Subway Map'; Spotify’s in-house campaign 'Alone with me'; and 'Project understood' for Google AI and Candian Down Syndrome Association, by FCB Canada, Toronto and Google VR, San Francisco.

The fifth gold went to DDB Germany, Berlin for Reporters Without Borders, 'The uncensored library'.

In APAC there were two silver winners: in India Dentsu Webchutney's 'The 8-bit Journo' for Vice Media, and AKQA's 'Code of conscience' for Instituto Raoni awarded across Australia and Brazil.

Four US entries each won a silver Lion: GSD&M Austin, Cox Communications/180LA, Spotify, and 72andSunny LA. There was one silver winner from Germany and Denmark.

There were two US bronze winners: Area 23, and 140NYC/Verizon/Metropolitan College of New York. There were also three bronze Lions awarded to entries from Japan, and one each from France, Australia, South Africa, Netherlands/Sweden and Germany/South Korea.