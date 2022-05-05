APAC New Business League: March 2022 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE

(US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE

(US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Ogilvy JD.com China, Huawei China, Tata Digital India 38.785 Siemens Global 37.785 206 2 2 DDB Asian Alliance Project, Suree Interfoods Thailand Project, Meesho India 26.0405 25.9705 65 3 3 Wunderman Thompson Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd India, AU Small Finance India, Edelweiss India Project 12.9021323 12.9021323 65 ↑ 4 - Dentsu Watson's Personal Care Stores Taiwan, Honda Vietnam Co., Ltd. Vietnam Project, Chowking Food Corp. Philippines 11.5496 11.5496 158 ↑ 5 6 Havas Worldwide Celio India, Connor's Stout Porter Malaysia, MOLSON COORS Malaysia 11.45 11.45 27 ↓ 6 4 BBH Singapore Tourism Board Singapore 9.2 9.2 1 7 7 M&C Saatchi Group Shift Australia, Worksafe VIC Australia, Hire up Australia 7.994 7.994 26 ↓ 8 5 BBDO HCF Australia, Storytel Korea, CHANGAN EV - C385 China 8.3375 Aleve Global 6.3375 28 ↓ 9 8 McCann Worldgroup Galderma Philippines Project, NTT Japan Project, Sanofi China Project 4.506 4.506 19 ↑ 10 - R/GA LendLease APAC, General Motors China APAC, Earth 2 APAC 4.188 4.188 7

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE

(US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE

(US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Mindshare Yili China social media, Maxcut Korea, Liu Yue Xian China Project 31.8625 Danamon Indonesia 30.5125 51 ↑ 2 3 PHD Saic Roewe China, World Gold Council China 10.5325 Mailchimp Australia 10.3825 17 ↓ 3 2 Zenith L’Oreal Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia 7.2 7.2 4 4 4 MediaCom FunNFood India, Lendingkart India, DL Korea 7.14079755 Pizza Hut Indonesia Digital 6.39079755 31 ↑ 5 8 OMD National Australian Labor Party Australia, BHP Mining Australia, Te Pukenga New Zealand 8.29641667 8.29641667 32 ↑ 6 - OMD Yili China 0 0 0 ↓ 7 5 Havas Media Zupee India, Godrej Indonesia, Revlon India 3.7985 3.7985 10 ↓ 8 7 Dentsu X PT Ajinomoto Indonesia Indonesia, WayCool Foods & Products Pvt. Ltd. India 3.14098074 3.14098074 42 ↑ 9 - iProspect Kering SA Korea, Kering Taiwan, PT Mahakarya Sukses Indonesia Indonesia 3.6007 2.8507 44 ↑ 10 - Universal McCann Wealth Navi Japan, tourism promotions board philippines Project 2.48 2.48 10

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA DDB Asian Alliance International Project Thailand DDB Suree Interfoods Project Thailand Mullenlowe Group Aleve Global Grey Group Monster Energy China Grey Group General Motors China R/GA LendLease APAC R/GA General Motors China APAC R/GA Earth 2 APAC Dentsu Watson's Personal Care Stores(Taiwan) Co., Limited Taiwan R/GA Ansarada Pty Ltd APAC

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA OMD Yili China PHD Saic Roewe China PHD Acko Life Insurance India Universal McCann Wealth Navi Japan OMD National Australian Labor Party Australia iProspect Kering SA Korea Havas Media Zupee India Havas Media Godrej Indonesia Resolution Digital Suncorp Project Australia Resolution Digital Carpet Call Project Australia

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].