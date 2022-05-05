APAC New Business League: March 2022 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|
ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE
(US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|
ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE
(US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|JD.com China, Huawei China, Tata Digital India
|38.785
|Siemens Global
|37.785
|206
|2
|2
|DDB
|Asian Alliance Project, Suree Interfoods Thailand Project, Meesho India
|26.0405
|25.9705
|65
|3
|3
|Wunderman Thompson
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd India, AU Small Finance India, Edelweiss India Project
|12.9021323
|12.9021323
|65
|↑4
|-
|Dentsu
|Watson's Personal Care Stores Taiwan, Honda Vietnam Co., Ltd. Vietnam Project, Chowking Food Corp. Philippines
|11.5496
|11.5496
|158
|↑5
|6
|Havas Worldwide
|Celio India, Connor's Stout Porter Malaysia, MOLSON COORS Malaysia
|11.45
|11.45
|27
|↓6
|4
|BBH
|Singapore Tourism Board Singapore
|9.2
|9.2
|1
|7
|7
|M&C Saatchi Group
|Shift Australia, Worksafe VIC Australia, Hire up Australia
|7.994
|7.994
|26
|↓8
|5
|BBDO
|HCF Australia, Storytel Korea, CHANGAN EV - C385 China
|8.3375
|Aleve Global
|6.3375
|28
|↓9
|8
|McCann Worldgroup
|Galderma Philippines Project, NTT Japan Project, Sanofi China Project
|4.506
|4.506
|19
|↑10
|-
|R/GA
|LendLease APAC, General Motors China APAC, Earth 2 APAC
|4.188
|4.188
|7
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|
ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE
(US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|
ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE
(US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Mindshare
|Yili China social media, Maxcut Korea, Liu Yue Xian China Project
|31.8625
|Danamon Indonesia
|30.5125
|51
|↑2
|3
|PHD
|Saic Roewe China, World Gold Council China
|10.5325
|Mailchimp Australia
|10.3825
|17
|↓3
|2
|Zenith
|L’Oreal Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia
|7.2
|7.2
|4
|4
|4
|MediaCom
|FunNFood India, Lendingkart India, DL Korea
|7.14079755
|Pizza Hut Indonesia Digital
|6.39079755
|31
|↑5
|8
|OMD
|National Australian Labor Party Australia, BHP Mining Australia, Te Pukenga New Zealand
|8.29641667
|8.29641667
|32
|↑6
|-
|OMD
|Yili China
|0
|0
|0
|↓7
|5
|Havas Media
|Zupee India, Godrej Indonesia, Revlon India
|3.7985
|3.7985
|10
|↓8
|7
|Dentsu X
|PT Ajinomoto Indonesia Indonesia, WayCool Foods & Products Pvt. Ltd. India
|3.14098074
|3.14098074
|42
|↑9
|-
|iProspect
|Kering SA Korea, Kering Taiwan, PT Mahakarya Sukses Indonesia Indonesia
|3.6007
|2.8507
|44
|↑10
|-
|Universal McCann
|Wealth Navi Japan, tourism promotions board philippines Project
|2.48
|2.48
|10
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|DDB
|Asian Alliance International Project
|Thailand
|DDB
|Suree Interfoods Project
|Thailand
|Mullenlowe Group
|Aleve
|Global
|Grey Group
|Monster Energy
|China
|Grey Group
|General Motors
|China
|R/GA
|LendLease
|APAC
|R/GA
|General Motors China
|APAC
|R/GA
|Earth 2
|APAC
|Dentsu
|Watson's Personal Care Stores(Taiwan) Co., Limited
|Taiwan
|R/GA
|Ansarada Pty Ltd
|APAC
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|OMD
|Yili
|China
|PHD
|Saic Roewe
|China
|PHD
|Acko Life Insurance
|India
|Universal McCann
|Wealth Navi
|Japan
|OMD
|National Australian Labor Party
|Australia
|iProspect
|Kering SA
|Korea
|Havas Media
|Zupee
|India
|Havas Media
|Godrej
|Indonesia
|Resolution Digital
|Suncorp Project
|Australia
|Resolution Digital
|Carpet Call Project
|Australia
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].