Search
zeitgeist
PROMOTED
1 day ago
“One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture
With culture evolving faster than ever, how can brands and artists work together to tap into the Zeitgeist?
Jul 28, 2011
Group buying brands in Hong Kong dominate Google Zeitgeist 2011
HONG KONG - On the minds of Hong Kong googlers in the first half of the year were group buying brands like Groupon, Groupbuya, and Group buyer, according to the 2011 mid-year Google Zeitgeist.
Dec 10, 2010
Tiger Beer tops Singapore’s list of most-searched TVCs online : Google
SINGAPORE – Google has released its annual Zeitgeist list, which finds the Tiger Beer commercial the fastest-rising searched ad in Singapore for the year.
Jul 30, 2010
FIFA World Cup tops Google searches in Hong Kong and Taiwan
HONG KONG – Google’s Zeitgeist has revealed the most searched keywords in the first half of the year for Hong Kong and Taiwan, with 'FIFA' and 'World Cup' taking the top spots.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins