zeitgeist

Group buying brands in Hong Kong dominate Google Zeitgeist 2011
Jul 28, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Group buying brands in Hong Kong dominate Google Zeitgeist 2011

HONG KONG - On the minds of Hong Kong googlers in the first half of the year were group buying brands like Groupon, Groupbuya, and Group buyer, according to the 2011 mid-year Google Zeitgeist.

Tiger Beer tops Singapore’s list of most-searched TVCs online : Google
Dec 10, 2010
Angelia Seetoh

Tiger Beer tops Singapore’s list of most-searched TVCs online : Google

SINGAPORE – Google has released its annual Zeitgeist list, which finds the Tiger Beer commercial the fastest-rising searched ad in Singapore for the year.

FIFA World Cup tops Google searches in Hong Kong and Taiwan
Jul 30, 2010
Jane Leung

FIFA World Cup tops Google searches in Hong Kong and Taiwan

HONG KONG – Google’s Zeitgeist has revealed the most searched keywords in the first half of the year for Hong Kong and Taiwan, with 'FIFA' and 'World Cup' taking the top spots.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

1 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

2 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

3 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

4 Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

5 Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

6 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

7 Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

8 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Cathay Pacific romances travelers with food in new global campaign

9 Cathay Pacific romances travelers with food in new global campaign

All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

10 All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong