Search
xiaxue
Jul 29, 2020
When will we stop obsessing about cancelling ‘cancel culture’?
With cancel culture being a fiery topic at the moment, brands should understand the shortcomings of the discourse, as well as the potential for hypocrisy that goes along with it.
Jul 10, 2020
Singapore’s top influencer investigated for racist tweets, use of N-word
Wendy Cheng, aka Xiaxue, stands by her stance in a defensive blogpost, and one brand has already pulled a partnership with her.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins