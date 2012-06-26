world environment day

How the X industry can shape the sustainability conversation
1 day ago
Marta Bigio

How the X industry can shape the sustainability conversation

Ahead of World Environment Day, Redhill's senior director makes a plea for closing the 'green gap' and suggests ideas for corporations to put their consumer-facing messaging to action.

MediaCorp urges green practice for World Environment Day
Jun 26, 2012
Racheal Lee

MediaCorp urges green practice for World Environment Day

SINGAPORE - Commercial media group MediaCorp has launched a World Environment Day campaign titled 'Save my world', as part of its annual Saving Gaia initiative campaigning for sustainable living in Asia.

