work from home diary
WFH diary: Chinese homework, deep breaths and some much-needed wine
TBWA Singapore's strategy director straddles looking over her kids' homework and managing work calls. Fellow parents, you're not alone.
WFH diary: All hats on for a 70-person pub quiz
Klara Krok of Denstu Aegis Network Singapore misses her office, but welcomes her husband strumming some tunes between meetings.
WFH diary: Cats, cooking and awkward team mukbang
The Southeast Asia marketing director (ID, MY, SG) at Klook on embracing bouts of 'unproductivity'—whether that's mindlessly scrolling Facebook or staring out of the window—during your WFH routine.
WFH diary: Wacky Zoom backgrounds and emergency hide-and-seek
The managing director of R/GA Singapore details her workday routine with two young (and restless) daughters at home.
WFH diary: In the company of cats and pandas
Google's communications lead in Hong Kong finds her new workplace companions distracting, but also soothing.
WFH diary: Trying to hide from my toddler and using my dressing table as a work desk
The business development manager, APAC at M&C Saatchi Performance has happily gone from running to work to haring after her 18-month-old son.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins