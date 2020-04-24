work from home diary

WFH diary: Chinese homework, deep breaths and some much-needed wine
Apr 24, 2020
Belynda Sim

WFH diary: Chinese homework, deep breaths and some much-needed wine

TBWA Singapore's strategy director straddles looking over her kids' homework and managing work calls. Fellow parents, you're not alone.

WFH diary: All hats on for a 70-person pub quiz
Apr 22, 2020
Klara Krok

WFH diary: All hats on for a 70-person pub quiz

Klara Krok of Denstu Aegis Network Singapore misses her office, but welcomes her husband strumming some tunes between meetings.

WFH diary: Cats, cooking and awkward team mukbang
Apr 17, 2020
Sarah Wan

WFH diary: Cats, cooking and awkward team mukbang

The Southeast Asia marketing director (ID, MY, SG) at Klook on embracing bouts of 'unproductivity'—whether that's mindlessly scrolling Facebook or staring out of the window—during your WFH routine.

WFH diary: Wacky Zoom backgrounds and emergency hide-and-seek
Apr 15, 2020
Dorothy Peng

WFH diary: Wacky Zoom backgrounds and emergency hide-and-seek

The managing director of R/GA Singapore details her workday routine with two young (and restless) daughters at home.

WFH diary: In the company of cats and pandas
Apr 9, 2020
Betty Wong

WFH diary: In the company of cats and pandas

Google's communications lead in Hong Kong finds her new workplace companions distracting, but also soothing.

WFH diary: Trying to hide from my toddler and using my dressing table as a work desk
Apr 8, 2020
Mila Strokova

WFH diary: Trying to hide from my toddler and using my dressing table as a work desk

The business development manager, APAC at M&C Saatchi Performance has happily gone from running to work to haring after her 18-month-old son.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia