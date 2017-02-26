Search
wokewashing
PROMOTED
2 days ago
The importance of being earnest: Navigating the dangers of woke-washing to make a meaningful impact on DEI
In the age of authenticity, brands are increasingly expected to take stances on DEI issues. But woke-washing — the act of co-opting causes for commercial gain without making real contributions — is worse than no stance at all; it is exploitative and actively damaging to important movements.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins