wfh diary

WFH diary: a TikTok of a TikTok
May 29, 2020
Doreen Tan

WFH diary: a TikTok of a TikTok

TikTok's user and content operations manager shows us her working from home routine, in the form of a TikTok, of course.

WFH Diary: starting a new job as lockdown began
May 26, 2020
Larry Loh

WFH Diary: starting a new job as lockdown began

Twitter's recently appointed APAC head of communications on juggling four time zones, a new role and some furry friends.

WFH Diary: juggling a fast-paced publishing job with a streaking son
May 18, 2020
Adrian Lee

WFH Diary: juggling a fast-paced publishing job with a streaking son

The SVP of audience growth at South China Morning Post on negotiating sleep terms with his 2-year-old and wearing clothes with his 4-year-old, while managing a fast-paced job.

WFH diary: desk dilemmas, home schooling trials and Zoom overload
May 8, 2020
Antoine Gross

WFH diary: desk dilemmas, home schooling trials and Zoom overload

Impact's Antoine Gross discovers the good, the bad and a new kind of WFH (wine from home) socialising.

WFH Diary: sharing bad cooking and feeling more connected than ever
May 5, 2020
Jayne Leung

WFH Diary: sharing bad cooking and feeling more connected than ever

Facebook's VP for Greater China, who has been WFH for three months, on how she has stayed sane by virtual socialising and announcing the end of the work day out loud.

