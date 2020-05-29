wfh diary
WFH diary: a TikTok of a TikTok
TikTok's user and content operations manager shows us her working from home routine, in the form of a TikTok, of course.
WFH Diary: starting a new job as lockdown began
Twitter's recently appointed APAC head of communications on juggling four time zones, a new role and some furry friends.
WFH Diary: juggling a fast-paced publishing job with a streaking son
The SVP of audience growth at South China Morning Post on negotiating sleep terms with his 2-year-old and wearing clothes with his 4-year-old, while managing a fast-paced job.
WFH diary: desk dilemmas, home schooling trials and Zoom overload
Impact's Antoine Gross discovers the good, the bad and a new kind of WFH (wine from home) socialising.
WFH Diary: sharing bad cooking and feeling more connected than ever
Facebook's VP for Greater China, who has been WFH for three months, on how she has stayed sane by virtual socialising and announcing the end of the work day out loud.
