warren fernandez

Warren Fernandez named APAC CEO of Edelman
Oct 18, 2022
Staff Reporters

Warren Fernandez named APAC CEO of Edelman

The former editor-in-chief of The Straits Times has stepped in for the top APAC job, four months after Stephen Kehoe left the same position.

SPH's Han named managing editor; Fernandez to return
Nov 30, 2011
Staff Reporters

SPH's Han named managing editor; Fernandez to return

Singapore - Warren Fernandez, former deputy editor at The Straits Times (ST), will rejoin as editor in February, succeeding Han Fook Kwang who will become managing editor of Singapore Press Holdings Limited’s (SPH) English and Malay newspapers division.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

1 Discovery commerce — the engine powering Southeast Asia’s digital growth

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

2 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Agency of the Year 2022

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

4 What's going on at Twitter and what can brands do about it?

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

5 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Greater China

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

6 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: South Asia

Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

7 Publicis Groupe SEA launches specialist gaming unit

Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

8 Agency of the Year 2022 shortlist: Asia-Pacific

Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

9 Alibaba silent on Singles Day sales tally for the first time

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble