warren fernandez
Oct 18, 2022
Warren Fernandez named APAC CEO of Edelman
The former editor-in-chief of The Straits Times has stepped in for the top APAC job, four months after Stephen Kehoe left the same position.
Nov 30, 2011
SPH's Han named managing editor; Fernandez to return
Singapore - Warren Fernandez, former deputy editor at The Straits Times (ST), will rejoin as editor in February, succeeding Han Fook Kwang who will become managing editor of Singapore Press Holdings Limited’s (SPH) English and Malay newspapers division.
