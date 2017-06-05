walled garden

Alibaba and Tencent: What could a future without walled gardens look like?
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

As the two tech giants face increased regulatory scrutiny over their size and closed ecosystems, marketing experts discuss the current state of play in China and how a potential opening up of their walled gardens would affect consumers and brands.

Advertising in China's walled garden means weighing options
Jun 5, 2017
Charlie Wang

The spat between Alibaba-backed logistics affiliate Cainiao and competing courier brand SF Express over data is only a symptom of the 'walled garden' in China.

