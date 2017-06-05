Search
walled garden
1 day ago
Alibaba and Tencent: What could a future without walled gardens look like?
As the two tech giants face increased regulatory scrutiny over their size and closed ecosystems, marketing experts discuss the current state of play in China and how a potential opening up of their walled gardens would affect consumers and brands.
Jun 5, 2017
Advertising in China's walled garden means weighing options
The spat between Alibaba-backed logistics affiliate Cainiao and competing courier brand SF Express over data is only a symptom of the 'walled garden' in China.
