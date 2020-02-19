wain choi
Wain Choi joins Toronto creative shop Zulu Alpha Kilo
Former Cheil creative head returns to his native land to join an independent with global ambitions.
Spikes Asia 2015: What defines cutting-edge in digital and mobile?
Cheil's Wain Choi, who will serve as Digital and Mobile jury president at Spikes Asia 2015, says those categories need to inspire and inform everyone about applications beyond what we are already used to.
D&AD judge impressions: Wain Choi, Cheil Worldwide
Direct from D&AD judging in London, Wain Choi of Cheil Worldwide shares some impressions from judging the Integrated & Earned Media category, including cross-channel trends and how well global audiences can translate work from Asia.
Ogilvy's Wain Choi joins Cheil Worldwide as VP, global ECD
SEOUL - Wain Choi (pictured), former vice-president and chief creative officer of Diamond Ogilvy Korea, is stepping up at Cheil Worldwide as VP and executive global creative director.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins