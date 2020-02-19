wain choi

Wain Choi joins Toronto creative shop Zulu Alpha Kilo
Feb 19, 2020
Matthew Miller

Wain Choi joins Toronto creative shop Zulu Alpha Kilo

Former Cheil creative head returns to his native land to join an independent with global ambitions.

Spikes Asia 2015: What defines cutting-edge in digital and mobile?
Aug 19, 2015
Wain Choi

Spikes Asia 2015: What defines cutting-edge in digital and mobile?

Cheil's Wain Choi, who will serve as Digital and Mobile jury president at Spikes Asia 2015, says those categories need to inspire and inform everyone about applications beyond what we are already used to.

D&AD judge impressions: Wain Choi, Cheil Worldwide
Mar 28, 2014

D&AD judge impressions: Wain Choi, Cheil Worldwide

Direct from D&AD judging in London, Wain Choi of Cheil Worldwide shares some impressions from judging the Integrated & Earned Media category, including cross-channel trends and how well global audiences can translate work from Asia.

Ogilvy's Wain Choi joins Cheil Worldwide as VP, global ECD
Sep 6, 2010
Jane Leung

Ogilvy's Wain Choi joins Cheil Worldwide as VP, global ECD

SEOUL - Wain Choi (pictured), former vice-president and chief creative officer of Diamond Ogilvy Korea, is stepping up at Cheil Worldwide as VP and executive global creative director.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia