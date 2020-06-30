visibility

Search
Jun 30, 2020
The Attention Council adds Havas, Dentsu, AB InBev, Electrolux and more new members
Nearly half of media and ad tech industry use attention metrics to evaluate media, survey says.
May 10, 2013
Online display advertising fraud: Proof that relationships matter
In programmatic buying of online ads, buyer and seller don't even need to know each other. Given recent news around fraudulent ad impressions, maybe there's something to be said for the relationships inherent in managed-supply ad networks.
